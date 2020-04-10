COVID-19: CRPF, ITBP launch PPE, masks preparation units

Two Central Armed Police Forces -- the CRPF and the ITBP-- Friday said they have started making PPEs (personal protective equipment) and face masks for COVID-19 frontline warriors of the country. They said they have deployed specialised machines and manpower at their bases in and around the national capital for the purpose.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel, has also brought in a large automated machine in a Delhi-based camp that can churn out up to about 1 lakh three-plier masks a day which can be ramped up to 2 lakh units, if adequate raw material is available. The three-plier mask made by the machine will cost only Rs 5 per piece compared to Rs 15 in the market, a senior CRPF officer said.

He added that the northern sector office of the force has also deployed a team of its tailors and other professionals who will prepare 500-1,000 hand-made cloth masks in a day and 400-500 PPEs per day. The force is also preparing a PPE kit, that covers a healthcare worker or any frontline person working in the virus infected environment from head to toe, with a special lamination cover and all accessories.

This PPE kit is worth Rs 450 per set, he said. A similar initiative has been launched by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at its supply and support battalion in Saboli near Sonipat (Haryana).

“We are preparing PPEs that will cost about Rs 100 and hand-made three-layer masks for Rs 5,” an ITBP official said. “We have already prepared more than 1,000 PPEs and 2,000 masks till now and are enhancing the production,” he said.

The ITBP can produce 200 PPEs and 500 masks per day, he said. The two forces are working to supplement these essential healthcare equipment as the cases of COVID-19 in the country are increasing every day and the supply and wear and tear rate of used masks and PPEs is to be taken care of, a senior home ministry official said.