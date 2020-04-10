Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for staff who die due to COVID-19 while on duty

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:58 IST
Rajasthan govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for staff who die due to COVID-19 while on duty

Rajasthan government on Friday announced it will provide an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of any employee who dies due to coronavirus while on duty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said. This assistance scheme also includes state government contractual employees deployed on coronavirus related duty, it said.

However, those healthcare workers for whom central government had announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover will not come under this scheme, the statement said. Various employees like patwaris, police constables, home guards and Anganwadi workers have been put on duty to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, an official said.

Intense contact searching of the patients and massive screening of people in affected areas is being conducted through the state government machinery in Rajasthan, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bradshaw lists Staubach, Fouts, Marino ahead of Brady

Terry Bradshaw took issue with the prevailing notion that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback ever. In fact, the Hall of Fame passer and long-time NFL analyst for FOX Sports provided a few names that he believes reside higher in the pecki...

Brazil's Bolsonaro hits the streets in latest social distancing snub

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets of Brasilia on Friday, drawing crowds and greeting followers in his latest public attack on social isolation measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Bolsonaro, 65, a far-right forme...

Decision on extending lockdown to be decided after cabinet meet: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said a decision on extension or ending the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus will be taken after a Cabinet meeting. Referring to states like Odisha announcing the decision...

Bank credit growth slumps to 5-decade low of 6.14 pc in FY20

Bank credit growth decelerated to an over five-decade low of 6.14 per cent in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, amid a faltering economy, lower demand and risk aversion among banks, RBI data showed. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; Bank advances ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020