Coronavirus: Thane wholesale market closed to reduce crowding

Shops in the wholesale market inJambli Naka in Thane district were closed on Friday to reducecrowding due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, officialssaid

Merchants have been told to take orders online forretailers, they said

Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal has askedcustomers to follow social distancing norms while buyingessential items, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

