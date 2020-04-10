Odisha demands more funds, medical equipment from Centre to tackle COVID-19

Odisha demands more funds, medical equipment from Centre to tackle COVID-19PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:49 IST
The Odisha government on Friday sought more funds, equipment and testing kits to effectively tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state's Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das earlier in the day briefed his counterpart in the Union government, Harsh Vardhan, through video-conferencing.
"We have demanded more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and healthcare workers... masks and COVID- 19 testing kits," Das told reporters from his home town in Jharsuguda. Odisha has extended the lockdown period to April 30.
He said though the Centre has sanctioned over Rs 15,000 crore for containing the spread of COVID-19 and its treatment, the state has so far received "only Rs 46.35 crore". "That is too small an amount to face a disaster of such a nature," the minister said.
Das said there is immediate need for 5 lakh PPEs, hydroxychloroquine and vitamin-C tablets, N-95 masks and sanitisers for safety of the frontline healthcare workers engaged in treatment of coronavirus patients in Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have a discussion with chief ministers on Saturday on the COVID-19 situation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
