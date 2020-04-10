Maha: 3 test positive, Nashik's COVID-19 count now 15

Three people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 15, health officials said. A Malegaon resident, a man working in Mumbra near Mumbai and an Anandvalli resident who had travelled to Brazil have tested positive, an official said.

Five people were also admitted for suspected exposure to the virus on Friday, he added. Meanwhile, the district administration has started a separate Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) in Malegaon to prevent the spread of the virus, an official said.

It has declared Ward Number 3 in Adarsh Nagar in Chandwad as the epicentre of the disease and have marked a 3- kilometre containment zone and 5-kilometre buffer zone, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.