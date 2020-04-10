Telangana CM urges people to cooperate during lockdown

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday urged the people in the State to cooperate with the lockdown, which has been implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said the people afflicted with the coronavirus are being identified and given treatment and those who came in contact with them were quarantined on a regular basis.

The CM has instructed officials concerned to ensure that there was no scarcity of essential commodities supply during the lockdown period. Chief Minister Rao held a high-level review meeting on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan on the treatment being given to those suffering from COVID-19, the implementation of the lockdown and agriculture-related programmes.

Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary to CM S Narsing Rao, Finance Principal Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and others participated in the meeting. The officials said that tests are being done for those affected with coronavirus and 16 new positive cases were identified on Friday. Family members of these persons and those who came in contact with them were quarantined.

The CM said: "The centres have been started in the village for the procurement of the agriculture produce. Farmers should come at the designated time to these centres and sell their produce." "Officials should monitor the camps arranged for the migrant labour in the urban areas and the assistance should be given there," added the Chief Minister. (ANI)

