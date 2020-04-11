Left Menu
Two paramedics test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-04-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 00:42 IST
Two paramedics test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Apr 10 (PTI) Two paramedics, who were in contact with a coronavirus patient, tested positive for the virus on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Himachal Pradesh to 31, a senior health official said. They worked at a private hospital in Solan district where the 70-year-old woman, a Delhi resident, tested positive and later died at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Four patients, including three who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, recovered on Friday, Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Nipun Jindal said. The Jamaat members, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, were admitted to IGMC here on April 5, a day after they tested positive for the virus. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said 127 samples were collected in the state on Thursday. Two of them tested positive and the rest came out negative.

Out of the total 31 patients, six have recovered and two died. Four patients, all from Delhi, were shifted to a private hospital outside the state..

