Pak shells forward posts, villages along LoC in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 10:38 IST
Pak shells forward posts, villages along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani army on Saturday resorted to intense mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kirni sector comes barely 12 hours of intense firing and shelling in nearby Balakote and Mendhar sectors, that left a residential house completely damaged, they said.

A defence spokesman said Pakistani troops resorted to firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Kirni sectors at 9.50 am, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army. The cross-border shelling was continuing when last reports were received, he said, adding further details are awaited.

On Saturday at 10.30 pm, Pakistan army targeted Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch, the spokesman said. A police official said a residential house belonging to Mohammad Sayeed was completely damaged, while several other structures suffered minor damages in the Pakistani shelling which continued for over half-an-hour. "Heavy firing and shelling is going on in Kirni and Qasba areas...there is panic among the people who have been advised to stay inside underground bunkers," he said..

