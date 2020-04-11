Ballia's border with Bihar's COVID-19 hotspot Siwan sealed

The authorities in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sealed the district's border with Bihar's Siwan which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot, officials said. "After a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bihar's Siwan district, the Siwan-Ballia border has been sealed. A ban has been imposed on road and water transportation in villages bordering Siwan and Chhapra districts of Bihar," District Magistrate, Ballia, Hari Pratap Shahi said.

Ballia shares a 50-kilometer-long border with Bihar, and touches districts of Buxar, Saran, Bhojpur, and Siwan, he said. Siwan has so far reported 29 COVID-19 cases, accounting for nearly half of the total number of people 60 have tested positive for the disease in Bihar, and emerging as a hotspot of the deadly virus.

Shahi said temporary police outposts have been established to ensure that there is no movement or transportation in the bordering areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.