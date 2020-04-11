Ballia's border with Bihar's COVID-19 hotspot Siwan sealed

Ballia's border with Bihar's COVID-19 hotspot Siwan sealedPTI | Ballia | Updated: 11-04-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 13:04 IST
The authorities in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sealed the district's border with Bihar's Siwan which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot, officials said. "After a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bihar's Siwan district, the Siwan-Ballia border has been sealed. A ban has been imposed on road and water transportation in villages bordering Siwan and Chhapra districts of Bihar," District Magistrate, Ballia, Hari Pratap Shahi said.
Ballia shares a 50-kilometer-long border with Bihar, and touches districts of Buxar, Saran, Bhojpur, and Siwan, he said. Siwan has so far reported 29 COVID-19 cases, accounting for nearly half of the total number of people 60 have tested positive for the disease in Bihar, and emerging as a hotspot of the deadly virus.
Shahi said temporary police outposts have been established to ensure that there is no movement or transportation in the bordering areas.
