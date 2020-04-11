Left Menu
Development News Edition

First COVID-19 case in MP's Mandsaur as woman with travel history to Pune tests positive

A woman with a travel history to Pune has tested positive for coronavirus here in Mandsaur on Saturday. This is the first-ever COVID-19 case in the district.

ANI | Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 14:37 IST
First COVID-19 case in MP's Mandsaur as woman with travel history to Pune tests positive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A woman with a travel history to Pune has tested positive for coronavirus here in Mandsaur on Saturday. This is the first-ever COVID-19 case in the district. The woman has been at the quarantine centre here since April 6 after she reached Mandsaur from Pune.

"Her report has been received a while ago. The contact tracing has been done and we have identified 24 people so far who came in contact with the girl and her family. The 24 samples will be sent for testing. Each street of the municipality colony and Ramtekari area has been completely sealed and they are declared as containment area to contain virus spread," District Collector Manoj Pushp told media. The District Collector has already announced a curfew in Mandsaur city. The city is being completely sealed and sanitized.

During the curfew in Mandsaur city, only milk and medicines will be supplied. According to the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 435 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, including 33 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Death casts dark shadow over Spanish town

After burying five elderly people in one morning, the local priest can finally remove his gloves, a job all too familiar in this central Spanish town blighted by death. These days, they no longer publish death notices in Tomelloso, a town o...

People violate social distancing norms in Bihar's Digha vegetable market

People were seen crowding in a vegetable market in Digha area in Patna on Saturday in complete violation of the social distancing norms advised by the government amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The governments of various states ac...

Rouhani urges Iranians to respect health protocols as coronavirus curbs ease

President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to respect health protocols as low-risk economic activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.So-called low-risk businesses will resume across the country fro...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More than 1.6 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 102,151 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020