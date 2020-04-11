First COVID-19 case in MP's Mandsaur as woman with travel history to Pune tests positive

A woman with a travel history to Pune has tested positive for coronavirus here in Mandsaur on Saturday. This is the first-ever COVID-19 case in the district. The woman has been at the quarantine centre here since April 6 after she reached Mandsaur from Pune.

"Her report has been received a while ago. The contact tracing has been done and we have identified 24 people so far who came in contact with the girl and her family. The 24 samples will be sent for testing. Each street of the municipality colony and Ramtekari area has been completely sealed and they are declared as containment area to contain virus spread," District Collector Manoj Pushp told media. The District Collector has already announced a curfew in Mandsaur city. The city is being completely sealed and sanitized.

During the curfew in Mandsaur city, only milk and medicines will be supplied. According to the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 435 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, including 33 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.