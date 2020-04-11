7 booked, 1held after group clash in Muzaffarnagar

7 booked, 1held after group clash in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 14:51 IST
Seven people were booked and one arrested after a violent fight between two groups here in which one person had died, officials said on Saturday
A former village head is among those booked in connection with the incident, they said
One person was shot dead and three others injured in a clash between two groups in Aminagar village on Thursday, they said.
