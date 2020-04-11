Left Menu
Development News Edition

People violate social distancing norms in Bihar's Digha vegetable market

People were seen crowding in a vegetable market in Digha area in Patna on Saturday in complete violation of the social distancing norms advised by the government amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Digha (Bihar) | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:08 IST
People violate social distancing norms in Bihar's Digha vegetable market
People violate social distancing norms in Bihar's Digha vegetable market. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People were seen crowding in a vegetable market in Digha area in Patna on Saturday in complete violation of the social distancing norms advised by the government amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The governments of various states across the country have asked people to maintain social distancing at all times and to avoid stepping outside unnecessarily, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Today is the 18th day out of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. PM Modi had appealed to all citizens to follow government advisories, maintain social distancing and take necessary precautions.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bihar is 60. Till now, one death has been reported in the state. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,447, including 6565 active cases. So far, 642 patients have either been cured and discharged while 239 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

India to extend nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus - state minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday, without disclosing how long the extension would be for. Earlier in ...

COVID-19: Deve Gowda donates Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, K'taka and Ker CM relief fund

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, the Karnataka and Kerala Chief Ministers relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Out of the pension he rece...

Surgeon moves SC, seeks modification of order asking pvt. labs to conduct free COVID-19 tests

An orthopedic surgeon moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking a modification of the courts April 8 order directing authorities to ensure COVID-19 tests in approved government and private laboratories be conducted free of cost. Kaushal ...

Mali announces coronavirus aid package, maintains election date

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced a coronavirus aid package for poor people and hard-hit firms, as cases continue to rise in the war-torn West African state. The president warned on Friday that the countrys already war-b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020