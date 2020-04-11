Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 die, 4 missing as dyke of power plant develops breach in MP

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:37 IST
2 die, 4 missing as dyke of power plant develops breach in MP

Two persons, including a boy, died while four others washed away when the storage pond of a private coal power plant developed a breach in Harrahwa village in Singaruli district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. District Collector KVS Choudary said the pond of the Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP), located around 20 kms from the district headquarters, broke around 5 pm on Friday.

At least six people washed away in the sludge, he said, adding that the bodies of Abhishek Kumar Shah (8) and Dinesh Kumar (35) have been recovered. He said efforts were on to trace Seema Kumari (9), Ankit Kumar (3), Chunkumari (27) and Rajjad Ali (28).

When asked about the cause behind the incident, the collector said, "It is a sheer negligence on the part of Reliance (Power, which owns the plant)". When asked about the action the administration is proposing to initiate, the collector said, "Our priority right now was to search for the four missing people.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the breach," Choudary said. Menawhile, Sasan Power Limited said, "We are deeply anguished by the incident involving the break in the ash dump yard wall at our Sasan powerPlant.

"Thebreak in ash dump yard wall pushed the water leading to break in the boundary wall affecting some thatched houses and minor land parcel. We are investigating the reasons underlying the incident," it said. It further said that power plant operations continue as the relief and restoration work is not affected by the same.

"We are closely working with locals and the district administration in relief and restoration work," it said. Meanwhile, district officials said the sludge has affected crops spread over an area of 25 acres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

PM has said lockdown extension is inevitable, guidelines will be issued about its implementation for next 15 days in a couple of days: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

PM has said lockdown extension is inevitable, guidelines will be issued about its implementation for next 15 days in a couple of days Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa...

UP Cong chief participates in community kitchen activities

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday participated in the activities of a community kitchen set up by the party at its state unit headquarters here. In a 22-second long video released by the party, Lallu could be see...

India to extend nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus - state minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday, without disclosing how long the extension would be for. Earlier in ...

COVID-19: Deve Gowda donates Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, K'taka and Ker CM relief fund

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, the Karnataka and Kerala Chief Ministers relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Out of the pension he rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020