COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai's Dharavi rises to 4

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Dharavi has gone up to 4 after an 80-year-old man infected with the virus died at Kasturba Hospital, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:51 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Dharavi has gone up to 4 after an 80-year-old man infected with the virus died at Kasturba Hospital, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,574 cases have been reported in Maharashtra including 188 cured/discharged/migrated and 110 deaths. (ANI)
