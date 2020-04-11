Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai's Dharavi rises to 4

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Dharavi has gone up to 4 after an 80-year-old man infected with the virus died at Kasturba Hospital, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:51 IST
COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai's Dharavi rises to 4
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Dharavi has gone up to 4 after an 80-year-old man infected with the virus died at Kasturba Hospital, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,574 cases have been reported in Maharashtra including 188 cured/discharged/migrated and 110 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

PM has said lockdown extension is inevitable, guidelines will be issued about its implementation for next 15 days in a couple of days: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

PM has said lockdown extension is inevitable, guidelines will be issued about its implementation for next 15 days in a couple of days Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa...

UP Cong chief participates in community kitchen activities

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday participated in the activities of a community kitchen set up by the party at its state unit headquarters here. In a 22-second long video released by the party, Lallu could be see...

India to extend nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus - state minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday, without disclosing how long the extension would be for. Earlier in ...

COVID-19: Deve Gowda donates Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, K'taka and Ker CM relief fund

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, the Karnataka and Kerala Chief Ministers relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Out of the pension he rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020