Jalaram Seva Samaj provides food to needy amid lockdown

The Jalaram Seva Samaj Trust is providing food to the needy people daily at Jalaram Mandir in Tarsadi area of Surat district of Gujarat. In order to maintain social distancing, people were standing in white circles drawn at a certain distance while waiting for their turn to get the food prepared by the Jalaram Seva Samaj Trust.

Those serving food to the needy had also covered their faces and hands using masks and gloves as a precautionary measure. Today is the 18th day of the 21-day long nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gujarat is 308. Till now, 32 people have either been cured or discharged, while 19 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,447, including 6565 active cases of the virus. So far, 642 patients have either been cured or discharged while 239 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)