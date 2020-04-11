Left Menu
U'khand: Tehri Dam producing less electricity due to reduction in consumption amid lockdown

The Tehri Dam is producing 6.5 million units of electricity instead of 9 million units as there is a dip in the consumption of electricity due to coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:12 IST
Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand . Image Credit: ANI

The Tehri Dam is producing 6.5 million units of electricity instead of 9 million units as there is a dip in the consumption of electricity due to coronavirus lockdown. Tehri Dam generates electricity for at least 10 states in the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation General Manager Shailendra Singh, said, "Generally during this period, 9 million units of electricity is produced but due to lack of demand, the production has reduced to 6.5 million units." "The water is stored so that when the demand increases, electricity production can be done accordingly. As of now, the water level of Tehri Dam is at 773 reservoir level and 132 cusec water is released from the dam," he added. (ANI)

