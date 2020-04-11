Total COVID-19 positive cases reach 678 in Rajasthan
Out of 117 fresh cases, 13 have been reported from Banswara, 65 from Jaipur, 18 from Tonk, 14 from Kota, four from Bikaner and one each from Dausa, Jaisalmer, and Karauli.
With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in the coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
