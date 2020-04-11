One killed, two injured in blaze in Bengal

A woman was killed and her son and mother-in-law were injured in a blaze in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, police said on Saturday. The blaze erupted in a house in Meghnad Saha Nagar locality in Madarihat police station area early on Saturday, an officer said.

Three persons sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, where one of them succumbed to her injuries, he said. The fire has been doused and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

