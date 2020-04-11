Left Menu
Library in Kerala's Kozhikode provides doorstep book delivery

For bibliophiles who crave reading the old fashioned way but find getting hold of a book difficult, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, there is hope. 'Pusthakakkood', a library in Thrikkuttisseri of Balusseri here delivers books right to people's homes.

Kozhikode library functional amid COVID-19 Lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

For bibliophiles who crave reading the old fashioned way but find getting hold of a book difficult, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, there is hope. 'Pusthakakkood', a library in Thrikkuttisseri of Balusseri here delivers books right to people's homes. The library register the names of people in a household and books are then lent to them for two to three days. Those who borrow books are supposed to write a book review on the tomes they read with the best review getting rewarded suitably.

Library president K.K Mohanan was upbeat about the responses he has received. "We are getting good response from people and we get many calls to change their books after the people finish reading their books," he said. He added that parents were also happy that their wards were using their time productively at a time of the lockdown. "Parents are also happy because it's the time of vacations and their children have to do nothing because of lockdown, so books are a good substitution. We ask readers to give back a book review also with the book when they give it back so that it becomes more enthusiastic for children," he added.

He announced that the library workers also have arranged gifts for those who write a good review after reading each book, "which will be distributed in an function post the lockdown". On the issue of taking precautions while handling books in the library, Princy, the librarian said that all the precautions are taken. "We are taking all the necessary precautions advised by the health department--we use masks and gloves while issuing books," said Princy.

P.K Gangadharan, an avid reader said that this library is a "good way to get books to the doorstep". "To the people who are fed up at their homes, this is very good to get books to our doorsteps. It is also good that we are getting a lot of time to read a lot of books now," he said. Shruti, another reader said that it was a good thing that the library came up with such an initiative. "In this time of Coronavirus crisis, it's very useful to get books at our doorsteps. It's far better to open a book page than looking always into smartphones. The library people's idea is very good and useful," she added. (ANI)

