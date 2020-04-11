117 more COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan, total rises to 678

Rajasthan recorded 117 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 678, an official said. The virus has so far claimed eight lives in the state.

"As many as 117 new cases have come up today," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 678, he added.

Among the fresh cases 65 are from Jaipur, 18 in Tonk, 14 in Kota, 13 in Banswara and four in Bikaner and one each in Dausa and Jaisalmer districts. The four new cases in Bikaner are family members of an elderly woman who had died of COVID-19, Singh pointed out.

Two Italian citizens aside from 50 people brought back from Iran and quarantined at Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer are among the total COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan. Jaipur has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state at 286.

Rajasthan is under a lockdown from March 22, three days before the nationwide one was enforced, while large-scale survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion..

