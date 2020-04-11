Delhi Police gets over 800 calls for help since Friday, majority related to movement during lockdown

The Delhi Police received over 800 calls on its helpline number in 24 hours ending 2 pm Saturday mainly related to movement during the lockdown, and lack of ration and money, officials said. They said a total of 17,449 calls have been received on the police helpline 011-23469526 till Saturday since the lockdown started on March 25.

Of the 828 calls received between 2 pm Friday and 2 pm Saturday, the officials said, 60 concerned authorities outside Delhi, and were as such redirected to respective state helpline numbers. As many as 42 calls were related to lack of food or money which were forwarded to NGOs for providing relief to the callers at their doorstep, they said.

Two calls were related to medical issues and were resolved through procedures laid down for such emergencies, police said. As many as 593 calls were related to movement passes and the callers were advised to apply online on the website of Delhi Police, they said.

