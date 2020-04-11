Left Menu
7 fresh coronavirus cases in Punjab; total count rises to 158

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:53 IST
Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 158, officials said. Besides, a 78-year-old woman who died on April 7, was found positive for COVID-19 on Friday, they said, adding that she was diabetic.

On Saturday, three fresh cases were reported from Jalandhar, two from Mohali and one each from Pathankot and Patiala, according to the medical bulletin. In Jalandhar, the three people who contracted the infection were relatives of a man who died of COVID-19 on Thursday, the officials said. While a gardener of a government officer tested positive in Patiala, a 42-year-old truck driver, who recently returned from Gurgaon, tested positive for the infection in Pathankot, the officials said.

Out of the total 158 cases in the state, Mohali has the highest number of infected people at 50. Nineteen cases were reported from Nawanshahr, followed by Pathankot 16, Jalandhar 15, Mansa and Amritsar 11 each, Ludhiana 10, Hoshiarpur 7, Moga 4, Rupnagar 3, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and Faridkot two each, and Muktsar and Kapurthala one each, according to the medical bulletin.

Two patients are in critical condition, it said.  Twelve of the total 158 patients have died while 20 have been cured and discharged. PTI CHS VSD DPB.

