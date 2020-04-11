Left Menu
Lack of storage facilities forcing farmers to sell mustard below MSP: Hooda

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:55 IST
Lack of storage facilities forcing farmers to sell mustard below MSP: Hooda
The senior Congress leader, meanwhile, called on the farmers of Haryana to help each other in harvesting and taking their produce to the market. Image Credit: ANI

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said the lack of storage facilities is forcing farmers to sell their mustard produce below the minimum support price (MSP). "Most of the farmers do not have their storage facilities and the lack of storage is forcing them into distress sales. Mustard is supposed to be sold at a minimum support price of Rs 4,425 Perl, but farmers are now forced to sell it at Rs 3,500-3,800. The government needs to ensure proper storage facilities for farmers or they will have to sell their wheat crops too below MSP to private agencies," he said in a statement.

The ML Khattar government had said that it would begin procurement of mustard from April 15 and wheat from April 20. The government had delayed the procurement, which was to begin from April 1, in view of the lockdown imposed in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hooda said he had raised these issues before the government in the all-party meeting and suggested that every grain produced by the farmer should be bought. He also appealed to the government to ensure the farmers' produce is procured at minimum support price and storage of grains of farmers' crops.

The senior Congress leader, meanwhile, called on the farmers of Haryana to help each other in harvesting and taking their produce to the market. He said the farmers must help each other as the state grapples with a shortage of farm-labor and machines.

Hooda urged the farmers to follow social distancing norms while harvesting their crops and wash their hands frequently. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he said they should wear masks or traditional scarves while harvesting crops. Hooda reiterated that the fight against COVID-19 is not just the responsibility of the government, but all will have to put collective efforts.

"Congress has extended unconditional and complete support to the government during these difficult times. We are regularly sending necessary suggestions to the government in the interest of the state. The farmers have brought to my notice some of the issues they face and I am dutifully forwarding them to the government," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

