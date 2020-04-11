200 cases registered, over 3,500 detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

Police registered 200 cases and detained 3,515 people in Delhi on Saturday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, officials said. According to the data shared by the police, the cases were registered till 5 pm under IPC section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

A total of 3,515 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 400 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. The police also registered 100 cases against people for stepping outside their residence without wearing masks.

A total of 634 movement passes have been issued, police said. Since March 24, a total of 73,936 people have been detained for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

