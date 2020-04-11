COVID-19: 4 recover, active cases in Goa now 2

Four persons in Goa haverecovered from the COVID-19 infection leaving the state withonly two active cases, state health minister Vishwajit Ranesaid on Saturday

He said the four had tested negative two times afterwhich they can be termed as having recovered from theinfection as per treatment protocols in place

"My heartiest congratulations to the team of doctorsat ESI Hospital under the guidance of Dr Edwin Gomes and histeam for doing commendable job with providing state-of-artpatient care and ensuring complete recovery," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

