Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to give one-time financial aid to drivers of paratransit vehicles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:57 IST
Delhi govt to give one-time financial aid to drivers of paratransit vehicles

The Delhi government will provide one-time financial help of Rs 5,000 to drivers of autos, taxis, e-rickshaws and other paratransit vehicles to tide over the financial crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic. “The assistance will be given to drivers of autorickshaws, taxis, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, maxi cab, eco-friendly Sewa, e-rickshaws and school cabs,” an official statement said on Saturday. The paratransit service providers will need to fill a simple online application form to avail the benefit, it said, adding the registration for the same will start from Monday. The drivers will also require public service badges (PSVs) and valid driving licence of paratransit vehicles, it said. "The financial help will be given through direct benefit transfer in the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. The applicants will have to furnish PSV badge number, driving licence, mobile number, date of birth and gender,” the statement said. “The benefit will be given to all PSV badge holders who have been issued such badges till March 23 this year. Further, in case of persons whose driving licences have expired on or after February 1, 2020, their cases will also be considered for grant of benefit,” it said. “The applicants can file online applications within 15 days of opening of the portal from Monday at 10 am onwards. The link is available on the website of the Transport Department of Delhi government,” the statement said. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The Delhi government is committed to help drivers of public transport vehicles like autos, e-rickshaws, taxis etc in the extraordinary circumstances created by the lockdown owing to coronavirus.” "The process would be quick and the money would get transferred directly into the bank accounts. This will greatly help the drivers in these times of distress,” he said. According to the government, a helpline service will also be available for answering the queries of PSV badge holders.

“The applicants can seek any clarification from 9 am to 6 pm on the helpline numbers- 011-23930763, 011-23970290, barring Sunday,” the statement added. The transport services in the national capital have been stopped amid the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Cargo handling at top 12 ports marginally up at 705 MT in FY20

Cargo handling rose marginally to nearly 705 million tonnes MT at the countrys 12 major ports 2019-20 over the previous fiscal, according to official data. nsp These ports had handled 699.10 million tonnes MT cargo in 2018-19.The growth at ...

TRAI issues recommendations on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Saturday recommended that the reserve price for FM radio channels for 273 new cities has been fixed at 80 per cent of the valuation for each city. The reserve price will be 80 per cent of the val...

Patnaik urges PM to extend nationwide lockdown till April 30

Two days after Odisha extended the lockdown till April 30, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged the Centre to continue with the ongoing nationwide shutdown till the end of this month to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases with great...

U'khand: 28 houses gutted in fire

Twenty-eight houses were completely burnt and around a dozen partially damaged in a fire that broke out at a village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand but there was no report of any casualty, a senior official said on Saturday. The fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020