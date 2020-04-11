Left Menu
Rupnagar police set example in fight against coronavirus

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:01 IST
Rupnagar police set example in fight against coronavirus

Police officials in Punjab's Rupnagar district have set an example for others to emulate in the fight against coronavirus, by converting a part of police lines area into a makeshift hospital with quarantine facilities. Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the wards of police personnel pursuing MBBS and nursing courses have volunteered to work at the hospital.

With nine beds, which can be increased to 18, the hospital is well equipped to keep coronavirus patients in complete isolation, Gupta said in a statement. The doctors and paramedics at the police lines are working round the clock to take care of the police personnel on field duty, he said.

Punjab has reported 152 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths by Saturday evening and the state government has extended the curfew till May 1. Meanwhile, SSP Rupnagar Swapan Sharma apprised the DGP about the work being carried out by the police force in Rupnagar district. Keeping in mind their health and safety, a team of doctors regularly examines them in the field as well as at their offices.

The SSP said sanitization rooms have been set up at all the police stations. The DGP lauded the efforts of Rupnagar police in creating awareness and helping people.

