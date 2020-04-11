PM hails Deve Gowda's contribution to COVID-19 relief funds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated the contribution of former premier H D Deve Gowda to various funds, including the PM-CARES, set up recently to fight the coronavirus pandemic. "Very inspiring gesture by our former Prime Minister @H_D_Devegowda Ji," Modi tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by Gowda's Office which said the veteran leader, out of the pension he receives, has contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM Cares Fund, government of Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. PM Modi had recently announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," he had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

