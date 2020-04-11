NGO distributes food among needy in Ludhiana amid lockdown

Left Menu
A local NGO in Punjab's Ludhiana distributed food among the needy people on Saturday in order to aid those struggling to find basic facilities amid the lockdown.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:33 IST
NGO distributes food among needy people in Ludhiana amid COVID-19 lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A local NGO in Punjab's Ludhiana distributed food among the needy people on Saturday in order to aid those struggling to find basic facilities amid the lockdown. "Around five lakh labourers, factory workers and daily wage earners live here in Ludhiana. We feed around 4,000 needy people on a daily basis," said Gurdev Sharma.

Various organisations and people have stepped forward to help the needy people. They provide food and other essential goods in order to help those suffering due to the lockdown. The nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 24 for 21 days as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Punjab is 132. Till now, five people have either been cured or discharged, while 11 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529, including 6,634 active cases of the virus. So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

