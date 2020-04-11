Lockdown: 172 cases filed by Maha Cyber till Saturday

Maharashtra Cyber has registered172 cases across the state till Saturday, including 12 in thelast 24 hours, since lockdown was imposed, for circulatingrumours, fake news and hate speeches on social media inconnection with the coronavirus outbreak, a senior policeofficial said

A total of 32 people have been arrested whilepreventive action has been initiated against eight, saidMaharashtra Cyber Superintendent of Police Balsingh Rajput

"Another 108 are wanted. Hate speeches comprise 87 ofthe cases. A total of 85 cases pertain to WhatsApp, 49 toFacebook, three to Tiktok and two to Twitter. We have alsoremoved 32 posts," he added.

