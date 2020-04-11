DCP North West, Secy APMC to ensure social distancing protocol in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

Left Menu
District Magistrate North, Deepak Shinde has directed DCP North-West and Secretary Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) to take all necessary measures to ensure that social distancing protocol is followed in Azadpur Mandi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:08 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

District Magistrate North, Deepak Shinde has directed DCP North-West and Secretary Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) to take all necessary measures to ensure that social distancing protocol is followed in Azadpur Mandi. In an order issued by Shinde he wrote, "in the exercise of powers conferred under section 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the DM North in his capacity as chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority hereby directs DCP (North-West) and Secretary (APMC) to take all necessary measures to ensure that social distancing protocol is followed without any exception at all places in the Mandi including-Introduction of Token System for entry of buyers".

Other protocols include--Different timings/shifts for sale of vegetables and fruits etc. Deployment of adequate police force (at least three personnel per shade per shift). Deployment of adequate number if joint enforcement teamsn (at least five) of Mandi officials and police officials. "Clearly demarcated areas in all shades for auction related activities by painting circles on ground. Public Address System for all shades to ensure proper communication. Deployment of adequate police force at entry gates and through checking of passes/tokens to check unauthorised entry," the order read.

"Compulsory wearing of masks by all persons including traders, agents, Mandi/police officials, security guards, labours etc," it added. The order shall remain valid till lockdown is in force and strict action will be taken against those violating social distancing norms.

Around a week ago, some traders in Azadpur Sabzi Mandi expressed concern that social distancing norms are not being observed by a section of vendors at the place. Meanwhile, the total number of cases in the city went up to 903 on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 7,529 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

