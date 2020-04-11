Left Menu
Priests raise flag over COVID-19 patients being quarantined in Mathura

11-04-2020
After receiving complaints from a group of priests in Vrindavan on the shifting of 10 COVID-19 affected patients to the city, Mathura Lok Sabha member Hema Malini on Saturday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure measures are taken to contain the spread of the virus from them. “A team of 15 doctors and other paramedical staff have been posted in Vrindavan for taking care of the coronavirus patients," she claimed the UP CM to have told her.

In future, Malini assured that coronavirus infected patients would be kept under quarantine in a private college in Chaumuha area of the district. The problem arose after the district administration had shifted 10 COVID-19 patients from Agra to a community health centre for quarantining in Vrindavan on Thursday.

Apprehending adverse impact on the residents of Vrindavan, a group of priests led by Mahamandaleshwar Naval Giri Mahraj lodged a complaint with Malini. “I talked to the district magistrate and then commissioner of Agra division on the issue but I was not satisfied with their argument,” the actress-turned-politician said.

“Ultimately, the Chief Minister was apprised of the apprehension of the priests by me,” Malini said. The CM has assured that care has been taken to contain the virus within the four walls of the CHC, she further said.

