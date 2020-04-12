Amid global demand, Himachal Pradesh speeds up production of hydroxychloroquine

As the demand for hydroxychloroquine surges worldwide during COVID-19 crisis, Himachal Pradesh is speeding up the production of the drug to ensure that both domestic and international requirements are met. "There are 54 pharma manufacturing units in Baddi, Barotiwala, and Nalagarh. Out of these 14 are fully upgraded for production and others too have been ordered by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to speed up the production of hydroxychloroquine to meet the demand of the drug in the country and also for export," NK Lath, Director of Health, Safety and Regulation of the Himachal Pradesh government told ANI here.

He also said that adequate facilities for transport, labor and other essentials needed for production will be provided to the MSME units in the region. "Facilities of transport and other necessities required by the MSME units have also been taken into account and departments have been asked to coordinate for ensuring they get them," he said.

"The government and our department are working hard to ensure maximum production takes place," Lath added. India has temporarily licensed the export of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to some countries, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

India has so far 7,703 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the latest figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

