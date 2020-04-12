Left Menu
Tea plucking, processing resume in Tripura amid coronavirus lockdown

Plucking and processing of tea leaves in the Durga Bari Tea Estate in West Tripura District resumed with half of the workforce amid coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 12-04-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 09:26 IST
Tea plucking, processing resume in Tripura amid coronavirus lockdown
A woman plucking tea leaves at Durga Bari Tea Estate (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Plucking and processing of tea leaves in the Durga Bari Tea Estate in West Tripura District resumed with half of the workforce amid coronavirus lockdown. The workers have been instructed to take all precautions like wearing masks, washing hands regularly and practising social distancing.

"We are practising social distancing and also taking precautions like wearing masks and washing hands regularly", one of the workers said. Plucking and processing of tea leaves were halted after Prime Minister imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Tripura reported its second positive COVID-19 case on Friday, when a 32-year-old man, living in Damcherra, tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

