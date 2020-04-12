Mehrauli vegetable market in Delhi shifted to DTC bus terminal to maintain social distancing

Mehrauli vegetable market has been temporarily relocated to Delhi Transport Corporation bus terminal in the area to ensure that social distancing is observed, amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, people were seen at Azadpur vegetable market in Delhi on Sunday. Some traders in the market had expressed concern that social distancing norms were not being observed and people were not wearing masks.

With 1069 positive COVID-19 cases reported from the capital, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

