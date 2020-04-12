Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehrauli vegetable market in Delhi shifted to DTC bus terminal to maintain social distancing

Mehrauli vegetable market has been temporarily relocated to Delhi Transport Corporation bus terminal in the area to ensure that social distancing is observed, amid COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 11:16 IST
Mehrauli vegetable market in Delhi shifted to DTC bus terminal to maintain social distancing
Mehrauli Vegetable Market temporarily relocated to DTC bus terminal (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mehrauli vegetable market has been temporarily relocated to Delhi Transport Corporation bus terminal in the area to ensure that social distancing is observed, amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, people were seen at Azadpur vegetable market in Delhi on Sunday. Some traders in the market had expressed concern that social distancing norms were not being observed and people were not wearing masks.

With 1069 positive COVID-19 cases reported from the capital, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Chappell cites Tendulkar, Redpath's examples to win battle against COVID-19

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has compared the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a five-day game, saying the need of the hour for every individual is to display patience, determination and initiative -- key attributes of a Test cricket...

We now plan to fight it in court: lyricists Sameer on remix trend

Popular lyricist Sameer Anjaan is miffed with the trend of recreations as the original writers and composers are never duly credited in the new versions, an act, he said, which can only be corrected by fighting it out in the court. Sameer, ...

Pak reports 254 new infections, death toll due to coronavirus reaches 86

Pakistans coronavirus has cases reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported, while 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 86, health officials said on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Servi...

Two new cases of coronavirus reported from Mumbai's Dadar

Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported here from Dadar area on Sunday. One person is a 52-year-old female from Ambedkar Nagar behind Kamgar stadium SB Road in Dadar, while the other one is a 48-year-old male from Kasarwadi SWM sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020