Some Taj employees test positive for COVID-19, put in quarantine: IHCL

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which runs the Taj properties chain, has said that out of 500 employees who were tested for coronavirus, an unspecified number of its workers here in Mumbai have tested positive for the virus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 12:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which runs the Taj properties chain, has said that out of 500 employees who were tested for coronavirus, an unspecified number of its workers here in Mumbai have tested positive for the virus. The company, which is hosting doctors and other health workers in its premium hotels in Mumbai in a battle against coronavirus pandemic, conducted COVID-19 tests of its "500 employees who are at work in the city hotels till date."

Without specifying the number of infected employees, the IHCL said in a statement that "those who have tested positive mostly were asymptomatic showing absolutely no signs of illness. However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalized and others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) norms and guidelines issued by the local government authorities." Taj Mahal Palace and Tower of the company do not have any guests at the current time and only very minimal staff are present to ensure the upkeep and maintenance of the hotel, it said.

The IHCL said that it has been supporting the Centre with various humanitarian initiatives by offering its hotels to the medical fraternity, health workers, supporting certain states with quarantine facilities. The highest number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country was reported from Maharashtra at 1761, including 127 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has compared the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a five-day game, saying the need of the hour for every individual is to display patience, determination and initiative -- key attributes of a Test cricket...

Popular lyricist Sameer Anjaan is miffed with the trend of recreations as the original writers and composers are never duly credited in the new versions, an act, he said, which can only be corrected by fighting it out in the court. Sameer, ...

Pakistans coronavirus has cases reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported, while 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 86, health officials said on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Servi...

Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported here from Dadar area on Sunday. One person is a 52-year-old female from Ambedkar Nagar behind Kamgar stadium SB Road in Dadar, while the other one is a 48-year-old male from Kasarwadi SWM sta...
