BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Set To Decide On And Announce Pricing For May Crude Exports On Monday - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Set To Decide On And Announce Pricing For May Crude Exports On Monday - Bloomberg NewsReuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:31 IST
April 12 (Reuters) -
* SAUDI ARAMCO TO DELAY CRUDE PRICING DECISION AND IS NOW SET TO DECIDE ON AND ANNOUNCE PRICING FOR MAY CRUDE EXPORTS ON MONDAY - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text : https://bloom.bg/2y71Vh6 Further company coverage:
