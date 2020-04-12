BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Set To Decide On And Announce Pricing For May Crude Exports On Monday - Bloomberg News

April 12 (Reuters) -

* SAUDI ARAMCO TO DELAY CRUDE PRICING DECISION AND IS NOW SET TO DECIDE ON AND ANNOUNCE PRICING FOR MAY CRUDE EXPORTS ON MONDAY - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text : https://bloom.bg/2y71Vh6 Further company coverage:

