PWD community kitchens feeding the needy in all 75 districts during lockdown: Up Dy CM Maurya

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Uttar Pradesh has been serving food to the needy and the poor twice a day in all 75 districts of the state since the lockdown was imposed to combat coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday. Community kitchens have been set up for this purpose at PWD guest houses in the districts and care is being taken to ensure the quality of food and adherence to social distancing norms, Maurya, who also holds the PWD portfolio, told PTI here. "The community kitchens are providing food to the needy persons in the districts twice a day. Dry rations are also being distributed from these community kitchens. These will continue to operate as long as the lockdown exists," he said.

The community kitchens run by the PWD, the Bridge Corporation and the Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (an UP government undertaking) are also coordinating with the officials of the district administration, Maurya said. The UP deputy chief minister said the nationwide lockdown was essential to curtail the spread of the deadly virus and secure the future of the country.

He urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the government and obey the lockdown norms. "The Centre and the state government have already made arrangements to provide essential items to the public so that no one faces any problem," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.