Bahraich: Two siblings on mission to provide face masks

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:58 IST
Two siblings in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich have embarked on a mission to make face masks to address a shortage of these amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Ansh and Anshi, both in their teens, said, "Whenever there is any problem before the country, the countrymen unite." The brother-sister duo is accompanied by their friends in the mission.

Till Sunday, they made 100 masks and distributed these among the needy. Their father Aalok Srivastava said, "The children are making masks for the past a few days. They have planned to produce 500 masks in the next four days." Both Ansh and Ashi are taekwondo players.

