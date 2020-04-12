MP: Tiger found dead in Kanha reserve

A tiger was found dead in the Kanha Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Sunday. A patrolling team spotted the carcass in Chimta forest range on Saturday, Kanha Tiger Reserve's field director L Krishnamurthy said.

The carcass had injury marks, he said, adding that preliminary probe suggests the tiger died after a fight with another big cat. The viscera was sent to a laboratory for examination, he added.

The Kanha National Park is spread across Mandla and Balaghat districts of Madhya Pradesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

