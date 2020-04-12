Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS3 KL-LOCKDOWN-EASTER An Easter of Facebook live prayers sans church visits in Kerala during lockdown Thiruvananthapuram: This was a day which used to be marked by special prayers, church visits, cooking of traditional delicacies from grandma's recipe books and joyful get-togethers at relatives' houses. By Lekshmi Gopalakrishnan MDS4 KL-CRUCIFIXION-ARREST Man arrested for posting derogratory photos of Crucifixion Kochi: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting a derogatory photo of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on social media, police said here. .

MDS6 KA-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN (RPT) Karnataka Govt studying in-depth consequences of lockdown norms relaxation (Eds: rpting after removing initial in 2nd para) Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is studying in- depth the consequences of possible relaxation of lockdown norms after April 14 and plans to come out with a clear roadmap in a day or two, a key Minister said on Sunday. . MDS7 TN-VIRUS-DEATH 45-year-old woman dies of COVID-19: toll goes to 11 in TN Chennai: A 45-year-old woman has died of coronavirus at a hospital here, taking the toll in the state to 11, the health department said on Sunday. .

MDS9 AP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases tally increases to 417 in AP Amaravati: The COVID-19 cases tally increased to 417 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Overnight, 12 new cases were added to the list. . MDS11 KA-VIRUS-CASES 11 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 11 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number in the state to 226, the health department said. .

MDS12 TN-VIRUS-CASE Coronavirus patient booked for 'spitting' on doc at govt hospital in TN Tiruchirappalli(TN): A 40-year old COVID-19 positive patient was on Sunday booked for "attempt to murder" after he allegedly spat on a doctor treating him at the government hospital here, police said.PTI SS PTI PTI. .

