PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:20 IST
Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS3 KL-LOCKDOWN-EASTER An Easter of Facebook live prayers sans church visits in Kerala during lockdown Thiruvananthapuram: This was a day which used to be marked by special prayers, church visits, cooking of traditional delicacies from grandma's recipe books and joyful get-togethers at relatives' houses. By Lekshmi Gopalakrishnan MDS4 KL-CRUCIFIXION-ARREST Man arrested for posting derogratory photos of Crucifixion Kochi: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting a derogatory photo of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on social media, police said here. .

MDS6 KA-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN (RPT) Karnataka Govt studying in-depth consequences of lockdown norms relaxation (Eds: rpting after removing initial in 2nd para) Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is studying in- depth the consequences of possible relaxation of lockdown norms after April 14 and plans to come out with a clear roadmap in a day or two, a key Minister said on Sunday. . MDS7 TN-VIRUS-DEATH 45-year-old woman dies of COVID-19: toll goes to 11 in TN Chennai: A 45-year-old woman has died of coronavirus at a hospital here, taking the toll in the state to 11, the health department said on Sunday. .

MDS9 AP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases tally increases to 417 in AP Amaravati: The COVID-19 cases tally increased to 417 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Overnight, 12 new cases were added to the list. . MDS11 KA-VIRUS-CASES 11 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 11 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number in the state to 226, the health department said. .

MDS12 TN-VIRUS-CASE Coronavirus patient booked for 'spitting' on doc at govt hospital in TN Tiruchirappalli(TN): A 40-year old COVID-19 positive patient was on Sunday booked for "attempt to murder" after he allegedly spat on a doctor treating him at the government hospital here, police said.PTI SS PTI PTI. .

Latest News

106 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 1,075

Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had inter-state travel history and the remai...

Sri Lanka makes cremation compulsory for COVID-19 deaths

Sri Lanka has amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those dying from the novel coronavirus to prevent any potential threat despite strong opposition from the Muslim community. The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance Cha...

Agriculture operations to continue in controlled manner in J&K: Admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday directed for continuation of agriculture operations in a controller manner besides allowing bi-annual movement of nomadic tribes in small groups at a slow pace. However, the administration dire...

Assam all-party meet offers gratitude to frontline personnel in battle against COVID-19

An all-party meeting called by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday decided to proceed unitedly to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19 and offer gratitude to the frontline personnel in this battle, including the health work...
