Combating COVID-19: Wearing of masks made compulsory in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has made wearing of masks compulsory for the residents of the city from April 13 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All persons when at a public place within the jurisdiction of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation shall compulsorily wear masks or cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or other loose cloth tied properly around the mouth and nose," said Vijay Nehra, Municipal Commissioner, Ahmedabad.

A penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on the first-time violators. All subsequent violations will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 in each case, said Nehra. Those who are unable to pay the penalty will attract prosecution under Section 188 of IPC and provisions of Epidemic Disease Act 1897. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.