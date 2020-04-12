Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Christians attend Easter Sunday masses online

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:58 IST
COVID-19: Christians attend Easter Sunday masses online

Thousands of Christians here celebrated Easter on Sunday and attended the Easter mass through live-streaming as all religious places remained shut due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. All churches in the city have been closed to prevent large gatherings and spread of the virus.

Religious gatherings and processions too have been banned by the government. During his address to the faithful, Archbishop Thomas D'Souza of the Archdiocese of Kolkata called upon all the faithful to be on the side of the poor.

He addressed people from the Archbishop's house online. "Serving the poor gives joy of peace," he said.

Holy masses will be held on April 19 and 26 and the faithful will be able to attend the services through live- streaming, he said. The Easter Sunday mass was viewed by 2 lakh people on a social media channel.

Bishop Paritosh Canning of the Diocese of Kolkata, (Church of North India), also conducted the Easter Sunday mass service from the Bishop's House and the members of the community attended the service through live-streaming. Bishop Canning called upon the Lord to give strength to serve people and to be on the side of the poor in every situation.

The service was viewed by 1.2 lakh people. "I missed the Sunday Easter crowd in the church today.

But this has been a new experience to watch and join the proceedings from our homes," Ankita Gomes, a young banker from Entally area said. "As the church priest chanted Amen, we all repeated the word and I felt as if we were all inside a prayer hall, just like the bygone days," Gomes said.

The Holy Week started on April 5 and ended on April 12. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion.

It is one of the holiest festivals of Christianity that also witnesses a lot of social activity besides prayers and elaborate church services. The coronavirus pandemic, however, has forced the believers to make the festival a private affair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

200 random samples test negative for COVID-19 in Puducherry

In a welcome outcome, samples collected at random in primary health centres PHCs across Puducherry have tested negative for coronavirus, indicating the infection is confined to areas from where six active COVID-19 cases in the union territo...

7 arrested for setting ablaze three shelter homes in Delhi

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly setting ablaze three shelter homes near Kashmiri Gate, police officials said on Sunday. A fire broke out at the shelter homes near Kashmere Gate around 6 pm on Saturday following which five fire...

Lockdown : People flout social distancing norms in Karnataka's Bagalkot

The locals in the Killa area of the district were seen flouting social distancing norms on Sunday. The area was sealed by the district administration after it was identified as a containment zone.According to the Union Health Ministry, a co...

COVID-19: WB govt makes wearing mask compulsory in public places

The West Bengal government on Sunday made wearing masks mandatory for people visiting public places, a senior official saidAn order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha Sunday eveningMouth and nose should be covered by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020