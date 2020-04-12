Guj COVID-19 death toll goes up to 24: Govt

Two more coronavirus positive patients died in Ahmedabad on Sunday, taking the total death toll in Gujarat to 24, a health department official said. The deceased included a 60-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man.

"Both of them died at civil hospital in Ahmedabad," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. While the woman was suffering from a lung disease, the man had high blood pressure, Ravi said.

"With the latest deaths, the total number of the deceased in Ahmedabad rose to 12 and 24 in the state. As of now, at least four COVID-19 patients are on ventilator and continue to be in a critical condition," Ravi said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.