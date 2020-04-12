Coronavirus: Goa to set up modern sample collection kiosks

Goa will set up state-of-the-art sample collection kiosks as per Indian Council for Medical Research guidelines to increase the number of people being tested for coronavirus, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday. The state has two active COVID-19 patients as of now.

"We will introduce state-of-the-art sample collection kiosks as per ICMR guidelines after discussions with the Centre. With the introduction of such kiosks, the state aims to increase the number of people getting tested," he said. He also ordered that six rural dispensaries in Quepem, Netravali (Sanguem), Agonda (Canacona) and Thane (Sattari), Pali (Sankhalim) and Keri (Sattari), which were shut during the lockdown, be opened.

