COVID-19: Pb CM asks people to stay indoors on Baisakhi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder on Sunday appealed to the people of the state not to step out of their homes on Baisakhi, which will be celebrated on April 13, and follow the ongoing lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. He also asked them to pray from their homes at 11 am on Monday for the state’s victory over the deadly COVID-19 “enemy” and the safety of children.

In a message on the eve of the festival, the chief minister said Baisakhi would be “different” this year as the celebrations will lack traditional fervour because people will not be able to venture out of their homes and gather in large congregations. It is necessary for all to stay at home in this difficult time and observe the occasion with prayers for the total elimination of COVID-19 from the state, he said in a statement here.

“Let us pray to Waheguru (almighty) to keep us and our Punjab in Charhdi Kala, to keep us safe and happy always,” urged the chief minister, pointing out that even the Akal Takht and SGPC had appealed to the people not to congregate or gather outside to celebrate Baisakhi this year. The Akal Takht had asked people from the Sikh community to offer prayers at home on Baisakhi and directed Sikh organisations not to organise large gatherings on the festival in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Baisakhi, which falls on April 13 or 14 every year, is a major festival in Punjab as it marks the foundation day of the Khalsa panth' (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh. It also marks the start of harvest season. On this day, people throng gurdwaras to pay their obeisance.

Expressing hope and confidence that Punjab would be victorious over the pandemic, Singh appealed to the people to do their duty in this battle, just as lakhs of frontline warriors were doing to keep them safe and protected. He thanked the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, other health and sanitation workers, the police, the revenue staff, the religious organisations, the NGOs and everyone else engaged in fighting the battle on the frontline, putting their own lives on the line.

He thanked the SSPs and the DCs for managing the situation “effectively and efficiently”, and expressed confidence that they would all continue to work relentlessly in the coming days in the interest of Punjab and its people. Pointing to the global COVID-19 crisis, the chief minister said the situation was relatively better in Punjab, and in fact across India, due to the early lockdown/curfew and its strict enforcement.

It was important to continue with these stringent and difficult measures, despite the inconvenience and frustration being caused to everyone, he added. Underlining the need to continue with such strict restrictions, he cited various studies and expert opinions and said, “If we do not implement the lockdown in the coming days, then the situation can get out of control.” The numbers being projected by the experts in the absence of isolation/lockdown are scary, he pointed out.

Though, there were some problems with the supply chain at the beginning of the clampdown, things were now on track and would improve further in the coming days, said the CM, assuring full support to everyone in the state in this hour of crisis. He promised the migrant labourers and other poor/needy people that his government will continue to take care of them, and ensure that not a single one of them will go hungry, till the COVID crisis ends.

Singh said all arrangements were in place for harvesting wheat which is set to commence on April 15 and promised another season of smooth procurement, in line with his government's track record. Underlining the need to give serious thought to the way ahead, the chief minister said the Task Force set up to work out the curfew/lockdown exit strategy will submit its report within 10 days, and a high-powered committee, to be headed by a leading finance expert, would work on ways for economic and industrial revival of the state post COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.