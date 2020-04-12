Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmed Patel rues spread of hatred on social media

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:24 IST
Ahmed Patel rues spread of hatred on social media

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday took a dim view of what he called the spreading of hatred in society by certain groups amid the coronavirus outbreak, and demanded strict action by government. In a video message posted on Twitter, Patel said it was regrettable that some groups are trying to raise sensitive issues at the time of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In such a time the administration needs to be very cautious. I feel that those groups or individuals trying to spread sensitive issues should be identified and action taken against them," Patel said in a message posted in Gujarati. "Be it anyone from any caste any community or any religion, an action should be taken against such elements," he said.

Patel made the remarks in the wake of some groups targetting a particular community over the Tablighi Jamaat meet held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month and its connection to the spread of the novel coronavirus. "If we are going to fight with each other then we cannot defeat coronavirus. Many use social media for spreading good messages, but some use it to spread hatred. Government should curb such usage," Patel said.

He also appealed to leaders of various political parties against doing politics over the current crisis triggered by the coronavirus. Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, also criticised the government over the alleged shortage of the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for frontline health personnel.

"The government has made available PPE for doctors and nurses, but they are not enough. All those fighting on the frontline should be given PPEs," he said. Patel also demanded PPE kits for conservancy workers.

"It is the duty of the government and us to ensure that sanitation workers get PPE kits," he said. The Congress leader further said that migrant labourers have been badly affected due to the lockdown and that it is the duty of the affluent section of society to help such poor people.

"Migrant workers are stranded at many places. At the start of lockdown they started their journey on foot to reach their homes. Some of them reached their homes, some were stoppedmid-way while others remained stuck at their work places," he added. Patel further said that all people should treat doctors, nurses, police, cleanliness workers, vegetable vendors and those who bring essential items like groceries with respect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Meghalaya allows opening of wine shops from Monday

Amid the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus pandemic, the Meghalaya government has decided to allow wine shops to operate in the state from Monday owing to demand from the people, officials said on Sunday. However, strict social d...

Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib

Thousands of displaced Syrians have begun moving back to their homes in war-torn Idlib province despite the risk of renewed conflict, some driven by fear that the new coronavirus could wreak havoc on crowded camps near the Turkish border.Ab...

OPEC, Russia meet again to approve biggest ever oil cut

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations were meeting on Sunday in a bid to clinch a deal on the biggest oil cut ever, amounting to 10 percent of global supply, after their initial efforts to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pand...

Khattar speaks to Haryana coronavirus survivors: ‘Their stories offer hope to other patients’

There were talks of hope, faith, gratefulness and courage -- but some complaints too. The stories and experiences shared by coronavirus survivors from Haryana when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke to them over phone on Sunday will g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020