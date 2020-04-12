Mizoram has enough stock of PPEs: Official

Left Menu
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:35 IST
Mizoram has enough stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the state Health department said on Sunday. State Nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and epidemiologist Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI that the state has enough stock of PPEs to meet urgent requirement as of now.

He said that additional procurement has been sought from the Centre and are likely to arrive soon. He said that PPEs were distributed to Zoram Medical College (ZMC), district hospitals and private hospitals across the state.

Pachuau said that PPEs are also sewn by local manufacturers. Vakira, a fashion house run by three sisters, students of Women Polytechnic, Aizawl and other groups have volunteered themselves to stitch PPEs for health workers, he said.

He said that the PPEs are being sewn on the basis of guidance from medical experts and met quality standard to be used. Mizoram received about a consignment of 11,300 PPEs, 10,000 pieces of N-95 mask and other equipment from the Centre, which were ferried by a cargo flight and trucks on March 27.

So far, Mizoram has reported only one positive case. The patient is undergoing treatment at ZMC.

Pachuau said that the patient is recovering fast since Friday and is stable. Though he is being treated at intensive care unit (ICU) and remained on ventilator support, his dose of oxygen has been reduced since Friday, he said.

The official said that the lone patient has pneumonia but no fever on Sunday. According to Pachuau, doctors and nurses, who treated the patient, are being quarantined at ZMC.

The official said that a total of 87 samples have been collected and tested and 86 of them have tested negative for novel coronavirus. Mizoram began testing of samples for novel coronavirus at ZMC since April 7.

Earlier, samples were sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam for test..

