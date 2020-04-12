Left Menu
Number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 43

The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 43 on Sunday with the inclusion of E-block Abu Fazal Enclave, E-block East of Kailash block and Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave among others.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 43 on Sunday with the inclusion of E-block Abu Fazal Enclave, E-block East of Kailash block and Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave among others. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the number of containment zones in the national capital will be increased in the next 2-3 days. He said that those areas where confirmed coronavirus cases will be found, would be declared as containment zones and 'Operation Shield' will be conducted.

Home delivery of essential items and visit to a hospital for an emergency is allowed in these zones. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 1154.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

