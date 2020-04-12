Left Menu
221 new COVID-19 positive cases, 22 deaths reported in Maharashtra today

With 221 new COVID-19 positive cases registered, the tally of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is inching towards the 2000 mark, as 22 people in total succumbed to the illness, according to official estimates on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 221 new COVID-19 positive cases registered, the tally of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is inching towards the 2000 mark, as 22 people in total succumbed to the illness, according to official estimates on Sunday. "221 new patients were found positive today. The state tally stands at 1,982 positive patients. 22 deaths were reported today which took the death toll in the state to 149," Maharashtra Health Ministry said in a release.

"Over 41,000 samples have been tested in Maharashtra till today. 217 patients have been recovered/discharged to date," it added. India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. 7,409 are active COVID-19 cases and 764 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case has migrated.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 273. (ANI)

